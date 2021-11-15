Left Menu

Ind vs NZ: Dravid oversees first practice session as Rohit and Co prepare for series opener

Team India's newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid along with captain Rohit Sharma hit the nets on Monday as the team took part in a practice session at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Team India's newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid along with captain Rohit Sharma hit the nets on Monday as the team took part in a practice session at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Men in Blue are set to clash with New Zealand on November 17 in the first game of the three-match T20I series.

Along with Dravid were Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour as the trio hit the field to kickstart the practice session. The T20I captain Rohit Sharma was then seen engaging in a chat with Mhambrey and Rathour. Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel were among those attending the training session.

India will play a T20I series with New Zealand and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi, and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). Earlier in the day India T20I deputy KL Rahul said that the long-term focus of the side will be the next World Cup but every series from this point is equally important.

"The long-term goal is to focus on the World Cup but we will focus on the process and every series from now on is important. We will try to see what combinations are perfect for us and can be used for the world cup but right now we will be focusing on one series at a time," said Rahul during a virtual press conference on Monday. (ANI)

