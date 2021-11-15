Rizwan skips training, says will resume on Tuesday

Pakistan's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan skipped the team's training session here on Monday as he recovers from a chest infection that required hospitalisation before their T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia in the UAE.

An Indian doctor, who helped in getting Rizwan back on his feet a day before the last-four clash in Dubai, recently praised the opener's indomitable spirit and courage as he battled a severe chest infection on an ICU bed.

Rizwan, now getting ready for a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, said he will resume training from Tuesday.

''I am fine now I had some breathing problem in Dubai but now I am fine and hopefully I will start training from tomorrow. The doctors and physio prescribed some rest and I have completed it,'' he was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz'.

Rizwan was not present during Pakistan team's opening day training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Academy premises.

The series begins on Friday and will be followed by a two-match Test rubber.

In the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia, the Pakistan opener overcame all odds to score 67 off 52 balls but his team still lost the match.

Rizwan also defended the team's approach to preserve their wickets in the powerplay.

At the T20 showpiece, Pakistan managed an average of 32 runs in the powerplay, which is significantly lower than the likes of Australia (46.71), New Zealand (42), England (47.66), India (52) and Afghanistan (44.8).

''We must assess the condition and I admit that the powerplay did not happen as we would have liked but you have to realise that even teams with power hitters they were scoring 42 to 43 or at 45 runs in the powerplay. ''If you bring out our average it will end up at 40 (32) but the thing is that we did not lose wickets in the powerplay. You might see that we have not hit sixes but for me and my captain what is more important is that we execute the plans that we have,'' Rizwan said.

