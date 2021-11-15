Left Menu

EU's Sefcovic 'absolutely convinced' of N.Ireland deal if UK engages

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:41 IST
The European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said on Monday he is "absolutely convinced" that Britain and the European Union can break their impasse over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland if London engages on outstanding issues.

"If our partners in the UK would engage, and I hope we will see more of that this week, then I am absolutely convinced that we can resolve all the issues which are troubling people on the ground," Sefcovic, the top EU official dealing with the matter, told an Irish parliamentary committee.

