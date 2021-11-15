Left Menu

Soccer-Alves feels like a superhero in Barca kit, promises rescue act

Brazilian defender Dani Alves said donning Barcelona's colours again made him feel like a superhero but stressed that there is no margin for error in the team's bid to rescue their Spanish LaLiga campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:46 IST
Brazilian defender Dani Alves said donning Barcelona's colours again made him feel like a superhero but stressed that there is no margin for error in the team's bid to rescue their Spanish LaLiga campaign. Alves, who played for Barca between 2008-16 winning six LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns among other major honours, reached an agreement https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-spain-fcb-alves-idUKKBN2HX2DQ last Friday to rejoin his former club until the end of the current campaign.

The 38-year-old right back completed a medical on Monday and said he is excited to begin working with former team mate and current manager Xavi Hernandez. Barca are ninth in the league with 17 points from 12 games after a difficult start to the campaign in which Ronald Koeman was sacked https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-spain-fcb-koeman-idUKKBN2HH2VA as manager.

"I've worked so hard all my life and now I'm here to help Barcelona grow," Alves told Barca's television channel. "It's an incredible challenge and I'm fascinated by it. To fight and defend this jersey... when I wear this jersey, I feel like a superhero."

Alves said he is still in shock on returning to the team after five years. He joined Brazilian side Sao Paulo in 2019 after spells with Juventus and Paris St Germain but terminated the deal following a dispute over unpaid salaries.

"I tried so hard to come back for a long time and to be here again with the people that know how I am is a privilege," Alves added. "I'll try to rescue the Barca that we all love so much. There's no margin for error. This is a great opportunity. "More than 50% of my winning mentality was generated in my time here. I still have a house here and part of my family live here. It was inevitable that I came back."

