Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Challenging yet elating experience for players: Minister

With less than a fortnight to go for the start of men’s Junior Hockey World Cup here on November 24, Odisha government on Monday said it was well prepared to host the event successfully.

Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said not just the infrastructure, the processes for a successful conduct of the event were also in place.

“Odisha is ready to play the perfect host, yet again,” Behera said, adding that the teams will start reaching Bhubaneswar this week.

The minister said Odisha government and Hockey India officials were working together on every aspect of the tournament to ensure the event is conducted in a completely safe and secure environment.

The last men’s Junior Hockey World Cup was held in Lucknow in 2016 and India had emerged champions by defeating Belgium in the final.

After close to five years, the event will be held once again in India and there is excitement and anticipation all around though it is going to be held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 pande4mic.

“There is indeed disappointment amongst players and hockey lovers as this World Cup will be closed to spectators. We will miss the roars and cheers and the packed arenas. For the players, it will be a challenging yet elating experience to play in the World Cup,” the minister said.

Odisha Hockey Promotion Council Chairman and former India player Dilip Tirkey said: “A new era for Hockey has begun and given Odisha’s rich hockey connect, it feels deeply committed to the sport. ''Odisha is hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023 and hosting the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup adds yet another new beginning in bringing the young and top players from across the world to Odisha, the Global Hub of Hockey,'' he said.

Odisha government has put protocols and processes in place for the players to compete safely during these challenging times.

