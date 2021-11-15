Left Menu

Olympian fencer CA Bhavani Devi conferred with Arjuna Award by Anurag Thakur in a special event

Tokyo Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi, who became the first Indian to represent the country in fencing at the Games, has been conferred the Arjuna Award on Monday for the year 2020 for her exemplary contribution to fencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:58 IST
Olympian fencer CA Bhavani Devi conferred with Arjuna Award by Anurag Thakur in a special event
C.A. Bhavani Devi conferred with Arjuna Award by Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tokyo Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi, who became the first Indian to represent the country in fencing at the Games, has been conferred the Arjuna Award on Monday for the year 2020 for her exemplary contribution to fencing. The National Sports Awards this year was conferred by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on November 13. However, Bhavani was participating in a competition in France and could not attend the award ceremony.

She landed in India on Monday and met the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, who conferred the award to her in a special event. MOS Sports Nishith Pramanik and Secretary Sports Sujata Chaturvedi were also present at the function. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021