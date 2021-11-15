Left Menu

UK to adapt fully-vaccinated definition to account for boosters - PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the definition of fully-vaccinated would have to be adjusted to account for third "booster" COVID-19 shots, although he did not give a time-frame for the move. Fully-vaccinated currently means you have received two COVID shots.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:03 IST
UK to adapt fully-vaccinated definition to account for boosters - PM Johnson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the definition of fully-vaccinated would have to be adjusted to account for third "booster" COVID-19 shots, although he did not give a time-frame for the move. Fully-vaccinated currently means you have received two COVID shots. All over-40s are now eligible for a booster jab six months after their second dose.

"It's very clear that getting three jabs, getting your booster, will become an important fact and it will make life easier for you in all sorts of ways," Johnson said at a news conference. "We will have to adjust our concept of what constitutes a full vaccination to take account of that, and I think that is increasingly obvious."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021