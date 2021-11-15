The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: STORIES IN THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-RAHUL Rohit as leader will bring a lot of calm into dressing room, Dravid big on team culture: Rahul By Bharat Sharma Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) As part of a new leadership group, India's T20 vice-captain K L Rahul could not be more excited about working with Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma as the head coach is big on setting a good team culture with the new skipper being a tactical genius.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-RAHUL-POLLUTION We are here to play cricket: Rahul on air pollution threat to first T20I Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) ''We are here to play cricket,'' said India's T20 vice-captain K L Rahul when asked about the rising air pollution levels in the city ahead of the series opener against New Zealand.

SPO-CRI-T20-IND-NZ-DEW Early dew likely to minimise toss advantage in first T20I in Jaipur By Bharat Sharma Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Heavy dew, which will minimise the toss advantage, has been predicted for India's opening T20I against New Zealand as Jaipur gears up to host its first international match in eight years on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-ARRIVAL New Zealand team arrives in Jaipur for India tour day after T20 World Cup final loss Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) The New Zealand squad arrived here on a charter flight a day after losing the T20 World Cup final to Australia in Dubai.

SPO-CRI-IND-TRAINING In search of vital runs, Rahane grinds it out at BKC Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane is scouring the missing runs. By batting at the nets in shorts spans, against a variety of bowlers, and by doing everything else that is in his control, the seasoned Rahane is bracing up for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, knowing well it could decide his future in the Indian team.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-ICC-TEAM No Indian included in ICC's 'Team of Tournament' as Babar named 'captain' Dubai, Nov 15 (PTI) No Indian cricketer figured in the ICC's T20 World Cup 'Team of the Tournament' which comprises players from six different countries, including Sri Lanka and South Africa, with Pakistan's Babar Azam being named 'captain' of the squad.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-PQF-LD PREVIEW In 'Hazardous' Delhi air, Mushtaq Ali T20's knock-out rounds start tomorrow New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Sixty six premier domestic cricketers will battle it out in toxic Delhi air which has been the cause for health hazards as the Syed Mushtaq Ali National T20 Championship's pre-quarter-final starts in national capital on Monday.

SPO-CRI-RACISM-RASHID-VAUGHAN Adil Rashid corroborates Rafiq's accusation of racism against Michael Vaughan London, Nov 15 (PTI) England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has backed former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq's accusation of racism against Michael Vaughan, saying he can ''confirm'' the former captain's comments were directed at a group of Asian players.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-WARNER From IPL to World T20: The Incredible turnaround story of David 'The Bear' Warner By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Merely a couple of minutes into the post-match media interaction, Australia captain Aaron Finch was taken aback by the line of questioning around David Warner, his opening partner and most importantly, the chief architect of his team's maiden T20 World Cup win.

SPO-CRI-NZ-STEAD It's definitely tough and challenging schedule for New Zealand: Gary Stead ahead of India tour Dubai, Nov 15 (PTI) New Zealand coach Gary Stead says his team is bracing up for a ''tough and challenging'' schedule as it heads to India for a three-match T20 series, starting just three days after the T20 World Cup final which the Black Caps lost to Australia here.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-IND-SQUAD Tokyo Olympian Lalremsiami to lead India in women's junior World Cup New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Forward Lalremsiami, who was a part of the Indian senior women's hockey team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, will lead the country's 18-member junior squad at the FIH World Cup starting in South Africa from December 5.

SPO-ARCHERY-ASIAN-IND Debutant Mohit stuns Korean top seed, 3 compound archers make semis Dhaka, Nov 15 (PTI) Young and unheralded Mohit Deshwal of Haryana stunned Korean top seed Choi Yonghee en route to setting up a semi-final clash with Indian ace Avishek Verma in the men's compound section of the Asian Archery Championships here on Monday.

SPO-BAD-IND-PREVIEW Indonesia Masters: Sindhu eyes podium finish; Saina, Sameer pull out due to injuries Bali, Nov 15 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will continue her quest for a podium finish when she spearheads India's challenge at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 tournament but compatriots Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma will be missing in action after deciding to pull out of the tournament due to injuries.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-WILLIAMSON Bit frustrating but you win some and lose some: Williamson Dubai, Nov 15 (PTI) It's a ''little bit frustrating'', said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson after losing a third ICC trophy final but he also admitted that there was very little that his side could have done against an Australian team which didn't give an inch in the T20 World Cup summit clash here.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-MARSH Marsh thanks selectors for 'amazing six weeks' at T20 WC Dubai, Nov 15 (PTI) Big-hitting all-rounder and Australian cricket's man of the moment Mitchell Marsh has thanked the country's selectors for giving him an ''amazing six weeks'' at the T20 World Cup by promoting him to the top-order.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-FINCH-MARSH To be able to put up with critics for so long shows quality of human being Mitch is: Finch Dubai, Nov 15 (PTI) Mitchell Marsh had once declared that most of Australia ''hates'' him for failing to make good of the promise he held out early in his injury-plagued career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)