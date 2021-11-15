Left Menu

Pollution won't be that bad in Jaipur, feels KL Rahul ahead of T20I with New Zealand

India T20I deputy KL Rahul feels that the pollution level in Jaipur will not be 'that bad' as Men in Blue take on New Zealand on Wednesday in the opener of the T20I series.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:24 IST
Pollution won't be that bad in Jaipur, feels KL Rahul ahead of T20I with New Zealand
India T20I vice-captain KL Rahul (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India T20I deputy KL Rahul feels that the pollution level in Jaipur will not be 'that bad' as Men in Blue take on New Zealand on Wednesday in the opener of the T20I series. India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday in Jaipur. Rohit will be leading the side with Rahul acting as deputy.

Speaking about the weather conditions and pollution level of Jaipur, Rahul during a virtual press conference said, "Firstly, we only had our training today. We haven't stepped out anywhere else. Secondly, I am not carrying a metre in my hand to see how bad the pollution is but I am sure it won't be that bad. We all are here to play cricket and we have played in Jaipur before." New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata.

The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021