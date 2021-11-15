Goal of being in 2022 World Cup is still alive for Portugal, believes Ronaldo
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo believes that the team can still reach the next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
- Country:
- Portugal
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo believes that the team can still reach the next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Portugal was stunned by Serbia 2-1 at home on Sunday night as they were relegated to a playoff that will be held next year with 11 other nations. With that win, Serbia qualified for the showpiece event in Qatar.
"Football has shown us time and again that sometimes the most difficult paths are the ones that lead us to the most desired outcomes," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram in Portuguese on Monday. The 36-year-old veteran could be facing his last World Cup after making four straight appearances in the tournament since 2006.
"Yesterday's result was tough, but not tough enough to get us down," he added. "The goal of being in the 2022 World Cup is still very much alive and we know what we have to do to get there. No excuses. Portugal on its way to Qatar," the Manchester United forward reflected. Portugal enjoyed a dream start as the home team opened the scoring after just two minutes through Renato Sanches. However, Serbia bounced back and levelled with Dusan Tadic's strike.
Aleksandar Mitrovic then grabbed the vital goal as stoppage time approached and gave the visitors a memorable win. Portugal will now have to go through playoffs for the place in the next year's showpiece. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Premier League: Ronaldo maintains scoring spree as United defeat Spurs
Soccer-Ronaldo hails 'unbelievable' Man Utd performance against Spurs
'This is Man Utd': Ronaldo in awe of Red Devils after victory over Spurs
Man Utd's criticism is always there, it does not bother me: Ronaldo
Soccer-Solskjaer likens Ronaldo to Bulls great Jordan after Atalanta draw