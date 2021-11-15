Left Menu

Kerala Blasters announce Sporjo as official partner for upcoming ISL season

Kerala Blasters FC have announced Sporjo, India's first online sports assessment, up-skilling, training and employability company, as its Official Recruitment Partner for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:08 IST
Kerala Blasters announce Sporjo as official partner for upcoming ISL season
Kerala Blasters logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blasters FC have announced Sporjo, India's first online sports assessment, up-skilling, training and employability company, as its Official Recruitment Partner for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). "We are delighted to welcome a young and dynamic brand like Sporjo to the KBFC family. They bring in a synergy that is in line with the guiding principles of KBFC as an ambitious football club with a passionate and young fan base. Together, we hope to make great strides in empowering more people to understand and pursue the various opportunities in the sports ecosystem," said Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Kerala Blasters FC in a statement.

Meanwhile, G Srinivasan, CEO, Sporjo said, "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Kerala Blasters FC. I have no doubt that our combined passion for football and sport will enable us to create a partnership that will resonate with the fans and help us provide optimal value to the fantastic fan base that Kerala boasts of." "As a brand, we are working to empower and enable individuals to transform their passion into a profession, to create an ecosystem of Off Pitch Sports Leaders. The passion and the commitment of KBFC fans are second to none and this partnership was a natural step for us. We aim to work closely with the club as well as the fans to play a small part in strengthening Kerala's sporting ecosystem even more. We are really excited and looking forward to this journey and wish KBFC and all their fans the best of luck in the season ahead," he added.

Kerala Blasters will be facing ATK Mohun Bagan in the inaugural match of the eighth season of the ISL on November 19 at the Fatroda stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021