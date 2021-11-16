First edition of Fit India quiz to have 2 prelim rounds

The first edition of the Fit India Quiz launched earlier this year will have two preliminary rounds so that students get a chance to avail either one or both the opportunities to take the test, a government statement said on Monday.

After the two rounds, a combined merit list of both the tests will be prepared to shortlist the students for the next stage. Students who have appeared twice have the advantage of the best score out of the two tests being considered, it added.

The date and time for the second preliminary round would be announced shortly, the statement said. The winners of the preliminary round will take part in the state round in December and its winners will then go on to participate at the national level in January-February, 2022.

The winners of the quiz at each level will have a chance to win cash prizes, along with the honour of being called the country's first Fit India state or national level quiz champion, it said.

The main aim of the quiz is to create awareness among students about India's rich sporting history, its centuries-old indigenous sports and the national and regional sporting heroes, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)