Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand need to stay calm to beat frenetic France, says Cane

The best response (against France) would be a clinical and a physical one." New Zealand had no counter to Ireland once the home side were on a roll, which brought up the question of whether they have the ability to change their style of play away from the expansive game to something more like traditional test rugby.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-11-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 01:52 IST
Rugby-New Zealand need to stay calm to beat frenetic France, says Cane
  • Country:
  • France

New Zealand loose-forward Sam Cane believes his side will have to make better decisions in the heat of battle when they take on France in their final autumn international series clash in Paris on Saturday. The usually ruthless New Zealanders were second best in their 29-20 loss to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday as they struggled to get into their attacking stride.

Cane did not play in that game but says the team review of the match revealed their short-comings. "There was some decision-making that got brought up in front of the team and it is never easy for individuals when that happens," Cane told reporters on Monday.

"But if you view it as moments of growth, those individuals can get better, and we can improve as a team. "I think we can be proud of the way we defended; we just need to have that same intent on our attack. The best response (against France) would be a clinical and a physical one."

New Zealand had no counter to Ireland once the home side were on a roll, which brought up the question of whether they have the ability to change their style of play away from the expansive game to something more like traditional test rugby. "We do have different styles of play. We showed that against Wales when we went through the forwards a lot. We do have those things in our toolbox," Cane says.

"But on the weekend there were times when things like that were called and we just didn’t execute. Or the ball carrier didn’t get the dominance that is required against a quality defensive side. "We ended up having to kick possession away because we were in no position to attack.

"When you are under pressure and things aren’t going your way, it is about the mental ability to stick to what the team is good at, and stick to your job and your role." France have the ability to stretch New Zealand as well, and Cane says stopping playmaker Antoine Dupont, and starving the scrumhalf of quick ball, is key.

"A lot of their game revolves around Dupont. There will be a lot of work needed around the ruck this weekend to limit his abilities," he said. "They have dynamic ball carriers with good footwork who can offload. And they have exciting attacking guys out wide too."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021