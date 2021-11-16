NHL-Three Ottawa Senators' games postponed due to COVID-19

The next three Ottawa Senators' games have been postponed by the NHL after 10 players landed on the league's COVID-19 Protocol. The 4-10-1 "Sens" will be off the ice at least through Nov. 20 in a decision made by medical groups representing the league, the players' association and the team.

"As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for players until further notice," the NHL said in a statement. "The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Senators' regular season schedule."

