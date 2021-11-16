Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Peng's safety comes ahead of business, assures former-WTA CEO

Stacey Allaster, the former-CEO of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) who negotiated millions of dollars of rights deals with China, told Reuters on Monday the tennis world has put Peng Shuai's health and safety ahead of business. As the WTA and ATP Tour seasons draw to a close this week with finals in Mexico and Italy, the tennis spotlight has focused on China with the women's governing body on Sunday calling on the Chinese government to investigate allegations of sexual assault made by Peng against a former vice premier.

NFL-Packers QB Rodgers 'a little misty' upon return from 10-day absence

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was emotional upon his return to the football field on Sunday as the three-time most valuable player helped his team to a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the National Football League. Rodgers was removed from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday after going through a mandatory 10-day quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test last week.

Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach

Roger Federer is unlikely to play in next year's Australian Open but is still determined to make a return to tournament tennis at some stage, according to his coach Ivan Ljubicic. The 20-times Grand Slam champion has been inactive since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July and undergoing another round of knee surgery.

Family: Longtime INF Julio Lugo dies at 45

Former major league infielder Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, his family told ESPN on Monday. He is believed to have died from a heart attack, per the report. He was one day short of his 46th birthday.

Tennis-Djokovic downs debutant Ruud for winning start at ATP Finals

World number one Novak Djokovic began his quest for a sixth title at the season-ending ATP Finals with a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in their round robin encounter in Turin on Monday. Djokovic suffered a fall and lost his opening service game but recovered to find his rhythm against Ruud, who is making his debut at the event following five tournament wins this season.

Tennis-Men's tour backs WTA call for probe into Peng sexual assault allegations

The governing body of men's tennis (ATP) on Monday backed the Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) call for China to investigate allegations of sexual assault made by Peng Shuai against a former Chinese vice premier. The WTA had called on China to investigate Peng's claims on Sunday, while also demanding an end to censorship of the former top-ranked doubles player.

Tennis-Swiatek finishes season with win over Badosa

Poland's Iga Swiatek was all smiles after defeating Paula Badosa 7-5 6-4 in her final match of the round-robin stage of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara on Monday despite already being eliminated from the tournament. Swiatek dug herself out of a 0-30 hole in the final game and rifled a forehand return winner on match point to beat the Spaniard, who had already booked a spot in the semi-finals.

Motor racing-The gloves are truly off between Mercedes and Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen shook hands after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix but the gloves are now well and truly off between Formula One rivals Mercedes and Red Bull as the championship enters the final straight. As Hamilton celebrated his 101st win, and possibly the greatest race of his F1 career to revive his hopes of a record eighth world title, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff vented his feelings.

Soccer-U.S. look to keep momentum rolling for Jamaica World Cup qualifier

The United States are flying high after an emotional win over Mexico put them top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table and they have promised to bring the same level of competitiveness into their next match against Jamaica. The U.S. forward line received a timely boost with the return of attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic for last week's 2-0 victory over Mexico but the Americans do not want that result to affect their mindset for Tuesday's match in Kingston.

Reports: NHL postpones next 3 Ottawa games due to outbreak

The NHL has approved a three-game postponement for the COVID-strapped Ottawa Senators, beginning with their Tuesday night game at New Jersey, multiple outlets reported. The Senators currently have nine players -- and an associate coach -- in the league's COVID-19 protocol.