England thrash San Marino 10-0 to qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Captain Harry Kane fired four goals in the first half as England thrashed San Marino 10-0 to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's side finished top of Group I on 26 points with eight wins and two draws from 10 matches and secured their ticket for Qatar 2022.

According to England Football, the team's final tally of goals, 39, is their most ever in a World Cup or European Championship qualifying campaign. With the four goals against San Marino, Kane is now up to third in England men's senior team's list of all-time record goalscorers.

The England skipper has equalled Gary Lineker's tally of 48 goals and is just one behind 1966 World Cup-winner Sir Bobby Charlton and five below Wayne Rooney. With this win, England booked their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday (local time).

In October this year, Germany became the first team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following the side's thumping win over North Macedonia in UEFA Group J. The FIFA men's World Cup will see 32 nations compete against each other for the prize. The tournament will take place from November 21 to December 18 next year. (ANI)

