Brisbane Heat complete BBL 11 squad with pacer Connor Sully

Brisbane Heat on Tuesday announced the signing of Queensland fast bowler Connor Sully for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) which gets underway next month.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 16-11-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 09:45 IST
Connor Sully (Brisbane Heat's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Brisbane Heat on Tuesday announced the signing of Queensland fast bowler Connor Sully for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) which gets underway next month. Sully will complete the Heat squad for the tournament and will be keen to add a debut in teal to his Sheffield Shield and One Day debuts for Queensland so far this summer to make it a hat-trick of maiden appearances in all three formats.

According to Brisbane Heat, the former Australian Under-19 quick brings raw pace to the squad balance, having given a glimpse of his potential with a return of 4-39 from six overs in only his second Marsh One Day Cup appearance for the Bulls earlier this month. Heat coach Wade Seccombe said Sully had enjoyed his tastes of top-level cricket so far this season.

"We're pleased with the way he is coming along for Queensland and it will be very beneficial for him to be a part of the squad for the entire BBL|11, this season," Brisbane Heat's website quoted Seccombe as saying. "He and his fellow 'young gun' Matty Willans give us some good depth and variety in our pace bowling ranks. I am sure he will enjoy the chance to soak up the experience again, as well as provide another option for some x-factor in our bowling if the opportunity presents itself," he added.

The Heat will take on the Melbourne Renegades at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast on December, 13 with their first Gabba match inside a week later when they host the Sydney Thunder on December.19 This will be the second time Sully has been on the Heat books, signed as a replacement player for the start of the last BBL|11, season.

The Heat's squad for 2021-22 features Chris Lynn, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jimmy Peirson (c), Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Matt Willans, Tom Cooper, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Connor Sully, Jack Wildermuth, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (International), Ben Duckett (International) and Tom Abell (International) as players under contract for BBL|11, | BBL|11 and beyond. (ANI)

