Soccer-Former England striker Carroll signs short-term deal with Reading

Former England striker and free agent Andy Carroll has signed a short-term contract until mid-January with Championship side Reading, the second-tier club announced on Monday. Carroll, who played nine times for England, has been a free agent since he was released by Newcastle United at the end of last season and the 32-year-old could make his Reading debut on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest.

Reading lost centre forward Lucas Joao to a hip injury in August with the Portuguese, who scored 22 goals last season, not expected to return until the new year. "This is a deal which we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club," Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said in a statement.

"Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience. So this is a great match and I'm really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months." Reading, 16th in the standings, are under a transfer embargo for breaching profitability and sustainability rules, leaving the club to look for loan deals and free transfers.

Carroll was once the most expensive British footballer https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-carroll-idUKTRE70U5M820110131 when Liverpool secured his services for 35 million pounds ($46.97 million) in 2011 after an impressive first spell at Newcastle but he failed to make an impact at Anfield. ($1 = 0.7452 pounds)

