Left Menu

Soccer-Former England striker Carroll signs short-term deal with Reading

So this is a great match and I'm really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months." Reading, 16th in the standings, are under a transfer embargo for breaching profitability and sustainability rules, leaving the club to look for loan deals and free transfers. Carroll was once the most expensive British footballer https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-carroll-idUKTRE70U5M820110131 when Liverpool secured his services for 35 million pounds ($46.97 million) in 2011 after an impressive first spell at Newcastle but he failed to make an impact at Anfield.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 12:06 IST
Soccer-Former England striker Carroll signs short-term deal with Reading

Former England striker and free agent Andy Carroll has signed a short-term contract until mid-January with Championship side Reading, the second-tier club announced on Monday. Carroll, who played nine times for England, has been a free agent since he was released by Newcastle United at the end of last season and the 32-year-old could make his Reading debut on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest.

Reading lost centre forward Lucas Joao to a hip injury in August with the Portuguese, who scored 22 goals last season, not expected to return until the new year. "This is a deal which we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club," Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said in a statement.

"Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience. So this is a great match and I'm really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months." Reading, 16th in the standings, are under a transfer embargo for breaching profitability and sustainability rules, leaving the club to look for loan deals and free transfers.

Carroll was once the most expensive British footballer https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-carroll-idUKTRE70U5M820110131 when Liverpool secured his services for 35 million pounds ($46.97 million) in 2011 after an impressive first spell at Newcastle but he failed to make an impact at Anfield. ($1 = 0.7452 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021