Ind vs NZ: Workload management is something we will look at in T20Is, says Southee

New Zealand stand-in T20I skipper Tim Southee on Tuesday said the international cricket calendar needs to be looked at, but he also admitted the COVID-19 pandemic has made the challenge all the more tough. India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday in Jaipur. Williamson will miss the upcoming T20I series to focus on the two-match Test series starting November 25.

"Yes, it is obviously a pretty busy schedule. We knew that this would be the case leading into the T20 World Cup. We had a series in Bangladesh, guys were there in the IPL. I think with the COVID-19 pandemic, scheduling has come a lot tougher. Guys have had to do quarantine and it has been a challenge but yeah, you just have to crack on and play some cricket," said Southee while replying to an ANI query during a pre-match press conference. When ANI asked whether the management would look to rest and rotate players in the T20Is, Southee said: "Yeah, it is something we have to look at throughout this series. Three games in five days with travel days in between. Guys will be managed throughout this series, but yeah, we have a squad of 15 and I am sure they will be used throughout the series."

Talking about the physical and mental challenges of playing continuous cricket, Southee said: "It is busy, we haven't had the chance to stop and think. We have to shift our focus on this series and then onto the Test series. Representing your country is a big honour. That's what keeps me going." Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both T20I and Test series.

"We had a travel day yesterday from Dubai to Jaipur, yeah guys are looking forward to the challenge of playing in India, very disappointed after losing the T20 World Cup final, but we are looking forward to having another crack in this format in a day's time," said Southee. "Kane Williamson is a big miss, he is a quality player and it is an opportunity for some of us to come in. It is exciting, a great challenge and honour to captain New Zealand," he added. (ANI)

