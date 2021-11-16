Left Menu

Rugby-Slipper to captain Wallabies for test against Wales

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

James Slipper will captain Australia in their test against Wales on Saturday after Mick Hooper was ruled out of the clash in Cardiff through injury, Rugby Australia said on Tuesday. Hooper has been ruled out after suffering a "mid-foot" sprain in the defeat by England.

It is the second time that the front rower will take charge of the Wallabies after captaining the team in a test against the United States before the 2015 World Cup. He was then the first prop in almost 40 years to captain Australia. Slipper made his test debut in 2010 and has since won 110 caps for Australia.

The 32-year-old had to move across to the tighthead side of the scrum for last Saturday's 32-15 defeat by England at Twickenham after fellow front-rows Taniela Tupou and Allan Alaalatoa were both ruled out with concussion. Hooper, among the nominees for World Rugby's player of the year, has barely missed a test since his 2012 debut and held a virtual monopoly over the Wallabies' starting openside position but his injury will force another forward pack reshuffle.

Pete Samu, who replaced Hooper after he limped off early in the first half against England, is likely the leading candidate to wear the number seven jersey against the Welsh at the Millennium Stadium. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town and Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

