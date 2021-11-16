Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Peng's safety comes ahead of business, assures former-WTA CEO; Tennis-Djokovic is the 'GOAT' for Sampras and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Peng's safety comes ahead of business, assures former-WTA CEO

Stacey Allaster, the former-CEO of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) who negotiated millions of dollars of rights deals with China, told Reuters on Monday the tennis world has put Peng Shuai's health and safety ahead of business. As the WTA and ATP Tour seasons draw to a close this week with finals in Mexico and Italy, the tennis spotlight has focused on China with the women's governing body on Sunday calling on the Chinese government to investigate allegations of sexual assault made by Peng against a former vice-premier.

Tennis-Djokovic is the 'GOAT' for Sampras

The debate over the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in men's tennis has divided opinions for years but American Pete Sampras has no doubt that Serbian Novak Djokovic is the one. Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are currently tied at 20 major singles titles each and fans and pundits have continued to argue over who should be considered the 'GOAT'

Tennis-Tsitsipas vows to step it up after defeat in ATP Finals opener

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a straight-set defeat in his opening match at the ATP Finals but the world number four promised to turn things around and stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot at the season-ending tournament. Tsitsipas, who won the tournament in 2019, got off to a shaky start in Turin as he lost 6-4 6-4 to Russian Andrey Rublev on Monday.

NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan remains hot, sparks Bulls' win

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-best 38 points on 15-of-23 shooting and Lonzo Ball also established a season-high with 27 points as the visiting Chicago Bulls halted an eight-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Lakers with an easy 121-103 triumph on Monday night. It was the second huge outing in two nights for DeRozan, who poured in 35 points on 12-of-16 shooting in Sunday's 100-90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Family: Longtime INF Julio Lugo dies at 45

Former major league infielder Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, his family told ESPN on Monday. He is believed to have died from a heart attack, per the report. He was one day short of his 46th birthday.

Tennis-Sakkari wins Sabalenka slugfest to advance at WTA Finals

Maria Sakkari won a rollercoaster match against Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(1) 6-7(6) 6-3 on Monday to advance to the semi-finals of the WTA Finals, where the in-form Greek will meet red-hot Estonian Anett Kontaveit. In a battle between two of the game's biggest hitters, Sakkari battled back from a breakdown and pounded three aces in the first set tiebreaker to take the early lead in the win-or-go-home group match.

Washington DE Chase Young to miss rest of season

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a leg injury in Sunday's 29-19 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Ron Rivera confirmed. Rivera initially said Sunday it was "potentially his ACL," however the coach labeled it a leg injury during his Monday video conference.

Tennis-Kyrgios rows back on support for unvaccinated players

Tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios has rowed back on comments supporting unvaccinated athletes, saying it would not be "morally right" to let them play at the Australian Open. The 26-year-old generated headlines in Australia on Tuesday after calling for his home Grand Slam to be cancelled and saying it was "morally wrong" to force athletes to get vaccinated.

Motor racing-The gloves are truly off between Mercedes and Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen shook hands after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix but the gloves are now well and truly off between Formula One rivals Mercedes and Red Bull as the championship enters the final straight. As Hamilton celebrated his 101st win, and possibly the greatest race of his F1 career to revive his hopes of a record eighth world title, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff vented his feelings.

Soccer-U.S. look to keep momentum rolling for Jamaica World Cup qualifier

The United States are flying high after an emotional win over Mexico put them top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table and they have promised to bring the same level of competitiveness into their next match against Jamaica. The U.S. forward line received a timely boost with the return of attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic for last week's 2-0 victory over Mexico but the Americans do not want that result to affect their mindset for Tuesday's match in Kingston.

