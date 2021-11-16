Left Menu

Australian F2 racer Oscar Piastri named as Alpine's reserve driver for 2022 season

Australian Oscar Piastri has taken one step closer to a Formula 1 race seat after Alpine promoted him to the role of Reserve Driver for the 2022 season.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:05 IST
Australian F2 racer Oscar Piastri (Photo/ Formula 1 Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Australian Oscar Piastri has taken one step closer to a Formula 1 race seat after Alpine promoted him to the role of Reserve Driver for the 2022 season. Piastri had joined the Alpine Academy in 2020, having triumphed in the 2019 Renault Eurocup series and went on to win the F3 title at his first attempt in 2020.

He stepped up to F2 this year and is currently leading the championship with two rounds to go, having clocked up three wins, seven podiums and three pole positions. "I'm super excited to be joining Alpine F1 Team as Reserve Driver. I'm looking forward to being much more involved with the team and contributing to its intended success next season," said Piastri in an official release.

"The Reserve Driver role is the next step towards my aim for a race seat in 2023, which is very exciting. I've proved myself in the junior formulas over the last couple of years and feel like I'm ready for Formula 1 now along with the trackside experience at race weekends, we will put together a substantial test programme in order to keep developing myself to grow even more prepared for a race seat. I'm very thankful to Alpine for their support," he added. Piastri will hope to continue to impress Alpine in this new role while acquainting himself with life embedded in an F1 team next season in the hope that he can find a seat in 2023. (ANI)

