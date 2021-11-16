France and UK to strengthen their actions against migrant traffickers - Darmanin

France and Britain will strengthen their actions against migrant traffickers, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday, after having spoken with his British counterpart Priti Patel during the previous evening.

British frustration at the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel from French shores has resurfaced in recent days after more than 1,000 refugees reached southern England in a single day last week.

