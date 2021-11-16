Left Menu

Bhutia's residential academy to hold trials in Bengaluru on Nov 21

The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools residential academy will hold trials for girls and boys on November 21 at the HAL Sports Club here.The trials are open for players born between the years 2005 to 2012 only.At BBFS residential academies, our aim is to provide the ideal pathway into professional football for budding athletes without them compromising with academics.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:10 IST
Bhutia's residential academy to hold trials in Bengaluru on Nov 21
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools residential academy will hold trials for girls and boys on November 21 at the HAL Sports Club here.

The trials are open for players born between the years 2005 to 2012 only.

''At BBFS residential academies, our aim is to provide the ideal pathway into professional football for budding athletes without them compromising with academics. It is my dream to provide the best facilities to the next generation and help them not only play at the highest level in India, but the foreign leagues,'' Bhutia said.

''So, boys and girls, I look forward to seeing you soon on the field,'' said the Indian football icon who is a co-founder of BBFS.

BBFS is one of India's largest football learning centres with four residential academies in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala. All campuses provide premium facilities, including state-of-the-art hostels, full-sized natural football fields, smart classrooms, health and fitness centres.

''At BBFS, we aim to deliver a holistic experience for each student focusing on technical and tactical training, proper CBSE/ICSE academic education, cultural tolerance, and independent decision-making.'' ''The pathway for a professional footballing career includes playing in national youth leagues, state leagues, and an opportunity to play for our sister-concern Garhwal Heroes FC, a Delhi-based club that plays in the Delhi Senior Division League.'' With centres across the country, BBFS has trained over 15,000 students and developed more than 2000 coaches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021