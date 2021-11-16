Left Menu

Soccer-Derby given further nine-point deduction for financial breaches

Derby County were handed a nine-point sanction on Tuesday for breaches of the English Football League (EFL) financial rules, bringing their total points deduction to 21 after the club entered administration in September.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:21 IST
Derby County were handed a nine-point sanction on Tuesday for breaches of the English Football League (EFL) financial rules, bringing their total points deduction to 21 after the club entered administration in September. Derby, managed by former England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, are currently bottom of the Championship on -3 points and will almost certainly be relegated this season to the third tier League One.

The club admitted to breaches of the league's profitability and sustainability rules and given a further suspended sentence of three points, which will take effect if they do not comply with the terms of the budget as set out in the 'Agreed Decision' with the EFL. In September, Derby were docked 12 points, the standard penalty for a club entering administration, and unsuccessfully appealed that decision.

"The League is satisfied at the agreed outcome and the sensible approach taken by both parties in negotiating this outcome and in respect of the appeal withdrawal," EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said in a statement. "Our focus is to continue to work with the Joint Administrators to assist them in securing a long-term future for the club."

In June, the club were fined 100,000 pounds ($134,500) by an independent disciplinary commission for accounting irregularities and ordered to file restated accounts for 2016, 2017 and 2018 after initially being cleared of financial misconduct. The team, owned by English businessman Mel Morris, have been under a transfer embargo since before the close season transfer window opened after failing to pay player wages in previous months, which meant they were only allowed to sign free agents with strict limits on wages.

Rooney said in September he would not walk away from the club who continue to search for a new owner. His side face league leaders Bournemouth on Sunday seeking a first victory in nine matches.

