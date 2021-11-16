Left Menu

Mithali, Smriti remain in top 10; Taylor, Matthews advance in ICC women's ODI player rankings

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:08 IST
Mithali, Smriti remain in top 10; Taylor, Matthews advance in ICC women's ODI player rankings
Mithali Raj (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian duo of Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana were static at the third and sixth spots respectively in the latest update to the ICC women's ODI player rankings on Tuesday.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami was at the second place among ODI bowlers, while Deepti Sharma stayed at the fifth position in the ODI all-rounder rankings.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor moved up in the list of batters after a match-winning century against Pakistan that helped complete a 3-0 series win.

Tuesday's updates by the ICC, which take into account the second and third ODIs between Pakistan and the West Indies as well as the three Zimbabwe versus Bangladesh matches, saw Taylor move up two slots to 12th position after an unbeaten 102 in the third ODI in Karachi.

Taylor's compatriot Hayley Matthews is another big gainer, moving up four slots to 25th among batters and up three slots to 20th among bowlers. She is also up two places to 12th in the all-rounders' list after a match-winning four-wicket haul in the second match and a score of 49 in the third.

For Pakistan, Aliya Riaz (up three places to 37th) and Omaima Sohail (up two places to 39th) have moved up the list for batters and Nashra Sandhu (up one place to 21st) and Anam Amin (up four places to 43rd) have progressed among bowlers.

Bangladesh's Fargana Hoque has gained seven places to reach joint-26th position after smashing a 53 not out in the second ODI against Zimbabwe while her team-mate Rumana Ahmed has moved up two places to 34th. Captain Salma Khatun (up five places to 39th) and Nahida Akter (up 11 places to 45th) have advanced in the bowlers' list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021