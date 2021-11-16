Left Menu

Virat Kohli's role as batter will remain the same: Rohit Sharma

From teams perspective, he is an important player and when you play each game, the roles are different. The roles of each player change as per match conditions and all players, including Kohli, are open to that, insisted the new captain.When you are batting first, the role is different compared to when you are batting second.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:33 IST
Virat Kohli's role as batter will remain the same: Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's new T20 captain Rohit Sharma doesn't foresee any change in Virat Kohli's role as a batter in the new set-up and expects his predecessor to continue dishing out impactful performances.

Kohli has relinquished his T20 captaincy and from Wednesday's opening T20 International against New Zealand, Rohit will be the full-time skipper in the shortest format going into next year's World Cup.

When asked how he perceives the former captain's role, Rohit was precise in his reply.

''It's very simple. Whatever he has been doing till now, his role in this team remains the same,'' the Indian captain said ahead of the first T20 International against the Black Caps.

''He is a very important player for the team and whenever he plays, he creates an impact. From the team's perspective, he is an important player and when you play each game, the roles are different.'' The roles of each player change as per match conditions and all players, including Kohli, are open to that, insisted the new captain.

''When you are batting first, the role is different compared to when you are batting second. Based on games that we are playing, roles will keep changing and everyone is open to that.'' The kind of experience that Kohli brings into the T20 set-up will only add to their strength.

''I am sure when Virat comes back, it will only strengthen our team because of the experience and the kind of batsman he is, it's only going to add up to our squad.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021