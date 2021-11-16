Left Menu

Team Belgium arrive in Bhubaneswar with hopes to clinch Junior Men's Hockey WC

Team Belgium arrived on Tuesday for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021. Grouped in Pool A, along with teams such as Chile, Malaysia, and South Africa, Belgium is looking at strong competition right from the start.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:01 IST
Team Belgium arrive in Bhubaneswar with hopes to clinch Junior Men's Hockey WC
Team Belgium arrive in Bhubaneswar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Team Belgium arrived on Tuesday for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021. Grouped in Pool A, along with teams such as Chile, Malaysia, and South Africa, Belgium is looking at strong competition right from the start.

"We have had an intense period with lots of training together combined with a very busy club competition. Finding a good balance between training together and playing for your club was vital for us to prepare well. We had a good friendly tournament in July 2021 in Spain and we hope to make the next steps here in Bhubaneswar," asserted Jeroen Baart, head coach of Belgium.Speaking on the team's excitement to be in Bhubaneswar, Belgium captain Dylan Englebert said, "We are very excited. I know a lot of players have had pictures of the stadium as the lock screen of their phones. It has been a dream to come here and play at the biggest stadium of hockey. It will be the first time we will be playing in such a big stadium, so we are very excited."Belgium will begin their campaign in the tournament on November 24 against South Africa. When asked about the top contenders for the marquee event, coach Baart said," India will be, of course, a force to watch playing at home with the qualities they have.""We know Germany and Spain well and know that these are teams to watch. Never underestimate the Dutch team! Maybe the last one to mention is Argentina that can always be a dangerous opponent in a tournament like this," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021