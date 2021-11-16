WTA Finals: Sakkari through to semis after defeating top-seed Sabalenka

Maria Sakkari on Monday defeated top seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(1), 6-7(6), 6-3 to book her spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing WTA Finals. On the final day of round-robin play for the Chichen Itza group, the number four seed took advantage of Sabalenka's 19 double-faults in the match which lasted for 2 hours and 47 minutes.

As the second qualifier out of the group, Sakkari will now face Teotihuacan winner Anett Kontaveit for a spot in the final. "Obviously my season is not finished yet, but this tournament has been very successful after today's win," Sakkari said as per wtatennis.com. "I'm just very, very happy that I still show good emotions on court, I still play with my heart even though it's been 11 months since we started this season. I'm just going to enjoy tomorrow's match," she added.

In doubles, the two highest-seeded teams of Group El Tajin went through to the semifinals after No.1 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova came back from the brink to defeat No.6 Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk 5-7, 7-6(3), [10-7]; and No.3 Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens came through 6-4, 7-6(3) over No.8 Sharon Fichman and Giuliana Olmos. (ANI)

