Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape

Mendy has not yet formally entered a plea but his lawyer said the player has denied the allegations. The 27-year-old, who was earlier charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, has been in custody since August.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:52 IST
Soccer-Manchester City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape in addition to earlier charges of rape and sexual assault, English prosecutors said on Tuesday. Mendy has not yet formally entered a plea but his lawyer said the player has denied the allegations.

The 27-year-old, who was earlier charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, has been in custody since August. The charges against Mendy are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. He last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 15 and was suspended later that month.

Another man, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, has been charged with two additional counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in relation to the alleged attacks. "The CPS has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge two men in connection with additional allegations of serious sexual assault," the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/two-men-charged-connection-further-allegations-serious-sexual-offences on Tuesday.

Mendy's lawyers have previously strenuously denied the allegations. Neither men's lawyers could be reached for comment on Tuesday. Both will appear at the Stockport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

France international Mendy signed for City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee in the region of 52 million pounds ($71.32 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021