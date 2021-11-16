Left Menu

Former champions Shamim, Mukesh lead a competitive field at PGTI event in Digboi

Former champions, including Shamim Khan and Mukesh Kumar, will vie for top honours when the 21st edition of the Indian Oil SERVO Masters golf tournament begins at the picturesque Digboi Golf Links here on Wednesday.The Rs 60 lakh event, which is being held under the aegis of the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India, will feature a field of 117 players, including 115 professionals and two amateurs.

PTI | Digboi | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:33 IST
The Rs 60 lakh event, which is being held under the aegis of the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India, will feature a field of 117 players, including 115 professionals and two amateurs. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after round two. The field will feature top professionals such as Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Akshay Sharma as well as former champions Shankar Das, Harendra Gupta and Sanjay Kumar, besides Shamim and Mukesh Kumar.

The foreign challenge would be led by Sri Lankans Anura Rohana, Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran and Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, Badal Hossain, Md Sayum and Md Akbar Hossain.

The local professionals in the field are Deepraj Chetia, Karanbir Singh Lall, Biren Karmakar, Deven Bhumij, Dulal Kalowar, Bipon Murah, Arun Gowala and Binod Gogoi. The local amateurs in the field are Alok Barua and Jakir Hussain.

