Left Menu

Rugby-Wales wait on injuries ahead of Australia test

WillGriff John and Will Rowlands are unlikely to play following head injuries suffered against Fiji last weekend as Wales fought back from behind to win 38-23, assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys told a news conference on Tuesday. Prop Tomas Francis, who pulled out of the Fiji game after suffering concussion in training, is on course for a return to the team when it is named on Thursday but a late call will be made on Josh Adams and Aaron Wainwright.

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:47 IST
Rugby-Wales wait on injuries ahead of Australia test
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wales will have a tense wait to see whether several players recover from injury in time to face Australia in Cardiff on Saturday. WillGriff John and Will Rowlands are unlikely to play following head injuries suffered against Fiji last weekend as Wales fought back from behind to win 38-23, assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys told a news conference on Tuesday.

Prop Tomas Francis, who pulled out of the Fiji game after suffering concussion in training, is on course for a return to the team when it is named on Thursday but a late call will be made on Josh Adams and Aaron Wainwright. Adams was due to line up at outside centre against the Fijians but pulled out just before kickoff because of a calf muscle issue. Wales coach Wayne Pivac said the withdrawal was precautionary.

Back-row forward Wainwright has a shoulder injury. Hooker Elliot Dee has been recalled to the squad after recovering from a neck injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021