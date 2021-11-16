Left Menu

Motor racing-Road to F1 a difficult path, says China's Zhou

Guanyu Zhou said on Tuesday the road to becoming China's first Formula One driver https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/first-chinese-driver-is-huge-alfa-f1-says-vasseur-2021-11-16 was arduous, especially after a disappointing 2020 campaign in Formula Two he described as the most difficult of his career. it's a process of growth." Zhou said his journey to the top was sweeter due to his experiences. "The road to F1 is difficult...

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:25 IST
Motor racing-Road to F1 a difficult path, says China's Zhou

Guanyu Zhou said on Tuesday the road to becoming China's first Formula One driver https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/first-chinese-driver-is-huge-alfa-f1-says-vasseur-2021-11-16 was arduous, especially after a disappointing 2020 campaign in Formula Two he described as the most difficult of his career. The 22-year-old will replace Italian Antonio Giovinazzi at Alfa Romeo next season and partner Valtteri Bottas.

Zhou finished sixth in F2 last year despite being one of the favourites, after multiple retirements due to mechanical issues. "When you, as a driver, have done everything right, some uncontrollable factors make you lose a lot of points, especially in such an important year... It was quite a blow," Zhou told the Xinhua news agency.

"But these difficulties let me grow... especially in the psychological aspect and my self-adjustment. The experience helped me show my strength... it's a process of growth." Zhou said his journey to the top was sweeter due to his experiences.

"The road to F1 is difficult... it takes a lot of time and effort, which is why I personally feel it might be worth more now than before," Zhou said. "For Chinese drivers the process will only be more difficult because there was no guide to tell me how to choose the best path, so I had to explore all the possibilities with my team.

Alfa team principal Frederic Vasseur said it was never easy for young drivers to adapt to different cultures. "Pierre Gasly or Stoffel (Vandoorne) or this generation of drivers who moved to Japan didn't have an easy journey," Vasseur told Reuters.

"We have to consider that Zhou moved to Europe very early, that it was a huge commitment from himself and the family. "And when you're able to win at Silverstone and Bahrain, probably the two most demanding tracks of the season in F2, I think you're ready for F1."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021