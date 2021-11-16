Sachin Tendulkar visits social projects for children in Madhya Pradesh

Sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar, on Tuesday, visited social projects for children that he is supporting in various parts of Madhya Pradesh. He also took stock of the construction of a school that his foundation is building in association with 'Parivaar', in memory of his late father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar.

While there have been various reports of the social work that Tendulkar has been doing - before and during the pandemic-- safety restrictions have kept him from physically visiting the projects and beneficiaries. With the situation around COVID-19 easing, he visited children in the remote village of Sewaniya in Madhya Pradesh. The children get nutritious meals, and an opportunity at complementary education and sports in 'seva kutirs'. Parivaar, an NGO that Tendulkar's foundation supports, runs these seva kutirs for most vulnerable tribal children.

The comfort that Sachin and the children had with each other was evident in the heart-warming interactions. He also played some games with them. Encouraging them to chase their dreams and not give up under any circumstances, the Master Blaster could be seen playing motivator-in-chief for the underprivileged children. As part of his visit, he also stopped at Sandalpur, to oversee the construction status of a school that his foundation is supporting. One learns that the residential school supports free education for tribal girls & boys and will accommodate about 2,300 children over a span of 10 years.

Vinayak Lohani, the founder of Parivaar, had the following to say about Tendulkar's visit - "Sachin Tendulkar is supporting our various causes in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, benefiting thousands of poor tribal children. His visit to our seva kutirs and residential school being built in Madhya Pradesh, encourages us to move forward in our mission to transform the lives of these children and the poor tribal communities. We cherish our association with Sachin and look forward to a long-term fruitful partnership with his Foundation." After the visit, Tendulkar also tweeted this from his social media account -- "Always a privilege to play for #TeamIndia - on the field or off it. Was satisfying to visit our seva kutirs and free residential school we are building with Parivaar. Our children can make this world better and brighter. We just have to ensure all of them get equal opportunities." (ANI)

