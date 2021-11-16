The following are the top stories at 2110 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-T20-IND-NZ-PREVIEW India look for ''fresh T20 template'' in Rohit-Dravid era By Bharat Sharma Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) After a rude reality check in the T20 World Cup, India will aim to press the reset button for the 2022 edition under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid, starting with the three-match series against New Zealand beginning here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT-VISION If a player fails while trying to perform assigned role, we will still give him confidence: Rohit Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) India's new T20 captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said instilling a sense of security in players will be his priority and he will not stop hand-holding them even if they fail in a few games while trying to perform specific roles for the team.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-DRAVID Need to strike balance between winning games and building team: Rahul Dravid By Bharat Sharma Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Aware that guiding an age-group outfit is vastly different from helming a ruthlessly result-oriented international outfit, India's new head coach Rahul Dravid wants to strike a fine balance between winning every game and building a team for the future.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-ROHIT-DRAVID Now captain and coach, Rohit and Dravid recall their first interaction in 2007 Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Rohit Sharma, who made his India debut under Rahul Dravid's leadership back way in 2007, remembers that moment vividly and is hoping to create many happy memories in their new partnership.

SPO-CRI-ICC-PAKISTAN Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy, India get 3 ICC events in next cycle including 2026 World T20 Dubai, Nov 16 (PTI) Major cricket event will return to Pakistan after more than two decades with the country set to host the 2025 Champions Trophy, an ICC flagship tournament. SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT-VIRAT Virat Kohli's role as batter will remain the same: Rohit Sharma Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) India's new T20 captain Rohit Sharma doesn't foresee any change in Virat Kohli's role as a batter in the new set-up and expects his predecessor to continue dishing out impactful performances.

SPO-CRI-IND-MAYANK Mayank Agarwal excited to work with “approachable” Dravid By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) India batter Mayank Agarwal is keen to pick newly-appointed national team head coach Rahul Dravid's brain once again, having had an enjoyable experience with the ''approachable'' Karnataka stalwart in the 'A' side.

SPO-CRI-IND-WILLIAMSON Kane Williamson opts out of T20 series vs India, to focus on Tests Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming three T20 Internationals against India starting here on Wednesday as he wants to fully focus on the two-Test series, which will commence in Kanpur from November 25.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-SOUTHEE Hope we don't have to play in bubbles for too much longer: Southee Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) New Zealand's stand-in captain Tim Southee feels long periods in bubble life does take a toll on the cricketers' physical and mental health and hopes that they don't have to play in protected environments for far too long.

SPO-CRI-IND-BOULT Wanted to refresh myself for New Zealand Summer after 12 weeks of cricket: Boult on missing India Test Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) India's Test batters will be relieved that Trent Boult will not bend a few into the right-handers as the Black Caps' leader of pace attack feels that he needs to refresh and rejuvenate after 12 weeks of continuous cricket.

SPO-CRI-WT20-AUS-VENUES Seven Australian cities will host ICC T20 World Cup; final to be held at MCG on November 13 Dubai, Nov 16 (PTI) Seven Australian cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup from October 16 to November 13 next year.

SPO-CRI-HARDIK-CUSTOMS-CLARIFICATION Watch was worth Rs 1.5 crore and not Rs 5 crore, voluntarily declared items brought by me: Pandya Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday dismissed reports of custom officials at Mumbai airport seizing his luxury watches, saying that only one watch worth Rs 1.5 crore had been taken for ''proper valuation'' after he ''voluntarily declared'' the items brought by him.

SPO-CRI-BUTTLER-PANT-ASHES Ahead of Ashes, Buttler drawing inspiration from Pant's Australia heroics Melbourne, Nov 16 (PTI) Bracing up for the Ashes, influential England player Jos Buttler is drawing inspiration from the ''totally fearless'' approach, which the flamboyant Rishabh Pant had adopted during the Indian team's last tour of Australia.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-PREQUARTERS-VIDARBHA Vidarbha stun Maharashtra by 7 wickets, enter quarters New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Vidarbha stunned fancied Maharashtra by seven wickets in the first pre-quarter final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Tuesday to enter the last-eight stage of the national T20 championship.

SPO-ARCHERY-ASIAN-IND Indian archers confirm three medals, face 'nemesis' Korea in all finals Dhaka, Nov 16 (PTI) India entered the finals of the men, women and mixed team events of the Asian Archery Championships on Tuesday, assuring the nation of at least three medals in continental showpiece here. SPO-IOA-ELECTION IOA sets ball rolling for December 19 polls, issues notification for nominations New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has set the ball rolling for the election of its new office bearers, to be held during its December 19 Annual General Meeting in Guwahati, by issuing the notification of the poll process.

SPO-BAD-IND-LD INDONESIA Sindhu, Lakshya enter second round of Indonesia Masters (Eds: Updates with latest results) Bali, Nov 16 (PTI) P V Sindhu eased into the second round with a straight-game win after fellow Indian Lakshya Sen showed his mettle with a stunning victory over world No. 10 Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama on the opening day of Indonesia Masters Super 750 here on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)