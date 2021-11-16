Left Menu

Asian Archery C'ships: Indian recurve teams storm into finals

Indian recurve men's and women's teams entered the finals of their respective events at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Tuesday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:31 IST
Asian Archery C'ships: Indian recurve teams storm into finals
Indian archer Pravin Jadhav. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Indian recurve men's and women's teams entered the finals of their respective events at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Tuesday. The compound teams, however, lost in the semi-finals and will now fight for the bronze medal.

The Indian men's recurve team, composed of Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe, and Kapil, got a bye in the first round. The team then thrashed Saudi Arabia 6-0 in the quarter-finals. In the semis, the Indian trio were given a run for their money by hosts Bangladesh but eventually persevered, winning the match 5-4 via shoot-off. The Indian men will now clash with top seeds South Korea for the gold medal on Friday.

In the women's recurve field, India's Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor, and Madhu Vedwan got a bye in the quarter-finals before blanking Vietnam 6-0 in the semi-finals to qualify for the gold medal match. The women's team will also face off South Korea for the top honour on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021