SBI signs pact with Jamshedpur FC, becomes sponsor

Tata Steel on Tuesday said State Bank of India has entered into a strategic partnership with Jamshedpur FC, the football club owned by it, with an aim to support and promote Indian football.

Making SBI's first major endeavour in the game, the lender signed an agreement with JFC and became one of the principal sponsors of the club. The JFC match jersey will now feature the SBI logo. The partnership was announced in the presence of SBI MD Ashwani Bhatia and TV Narendran, CEO & MD of Tata Steel.

Bhatia said India has a rich football history and it is a matter of time that the country enters the big stage of the game.

He said Tata Steel has been at the forefront of promoting football and has continuously produced champion players over the past three decades via Tata Football Academy. JFC is a step ahead in the same direction and the packed stands, every year, at the JRD Tata Sports complex speak volumes of the popularity of football amongst its legion of fans, Bhatia said.

''We also have a long-standing relationship with Tata Steel and the Tata Group and this partnership will help us to promote sports and more specifically football. These reasons made our decision very simple to partner with JFC, one of the top professional football clubs of India'', he said.

Narendran said, "We are pleased to have SBI as one of the principal sponsors of the Jamshedpur Football Club. We believe working with SBI will be a mutually rewarding association, in the years to come.'' PTI BS NAM NN NN

