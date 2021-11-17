Left Menu

Motor racing-Mercedes seek review of Verstappen manoeuvre in Brazil

Hamilton eventually passed Verstappen 11 laps later and took the win https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-motor-f1-brazil-hamilton-idCAKBN2HZ0IV. "(Mercedes) confirms that we have today requested a Right of Review under Article 14.1.1 of the International Sporting Code, in relation to the Turn 4 incident between Car 44 and Car 33 on lap 48 of the Brazilian Grand prix, on the basis of new evidence unavailable to the Stewards at the time of their decision," the team said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 00:34 IST
Motor racing-Mercedes seek review of Verstappen manoeuvre in Brazil
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Mercedes have sought a review of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen after new evidence emerged that was unavailable at the time, the Formula One champions said on Tuesday. Red Bull's championship leader Verstappen appeared to force Mercedes' seven times world champion Hamilton off the track as they jostled for the lead at Interlagos last Sunday.

The stewards took note of the lap 48 incident during the race but concluded, on the basis of the evidence they had, that no investigation was necessary. Hamilton eventually passed Verstappen 11 laps later and took the win https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-motor-f1-brazil-hamilton-idCAKBN2HZ0IV.

"(Mercedes) confirms that we have today requested a Right of Review under Article 14.1.1 of the International Sporting Code, in relation to the Turn 4 incident between Car 44 and Car 33 on lap 48 of the Brazilian Grand prix, on the basis of new evidence unavailable to the Stewards at the time of their decision," the team said in a statement. The article allows stewards to re-examine their decision if "a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned."

Race director Michael Masi revealed after the grand prix that stewards had not had access to now-released forward-facing cockpit video footage from Verstappen's car. "Only the cameras that were broadcast... is what we have access to," he said.

"The forward-facing, the 360 (degrees), all of the camera angles that we don't get live, that will be downloaded and we'll have a look at them post-race." Mercedes were particularly interested in the forward-facing video to see what steering movements Verstappen had made, with team boss Toto Wolff saying the Dutch driver should have received at least a five-second penalty.

In a dramatic weekend, Hamilton was disqualified from Friday's qualifying and given a five-place grid penalty for using a new internal combustion engine at Interlagos. Verstappen, on the other hand, was fined 50,000 euros ($56,710) on Saturday for putting his hands on the rear wing element of Hamilton's car to inspect it after qualifying, a breach of the sporting code.

Hamilton is 14 points behind Verstappen with three races remaining and the next in Qatar this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
2
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
3
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021