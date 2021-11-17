Left Menu

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Iran ease past Syria to reach verge of World Cup finals

Sardar Azmoun, Ehsan Hajsafi and Ali Gholizadeh were all on target as the Iranians moved onto 16 points from six games in Group A and victory over Iraq when qualifying resumes on Jan. 27 would secure their spot at next year's tournament. The Iranians are two points clear of South Korea, who enhanced their hopes of progressing with a 3-0 win over Iraq in Doha, while the United Arab Emirates moved into third place on six points by handing hosts Lebanon a 1-0 defeat.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 00:38 IST
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Iran ease past Syria to reach verge of World Cup finals
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Iran moved within touching distance of a third consecutive World Cup finals appearance as Dragan Skocic's side brushed Syria aside 3-0 in Amman on Tuesday to maintain their unbeaten run in Group A of Asia's preliminaries for Qatar 2022. Sardar Azmoun, Ehsan Hajsafi and Ali Gholizadeh were all on target as the Iranians moved onto 16 points from six games in Group A and victory over Iraq when qualifying resumes on Jan. 27 would secure their spot at next year's tournament.

The Iranians are two points clear of South Korea, who enhanced their hopes of progressing with a 3-0 win over Iraq in Doha, while the United Arab Emirates moved into third place on six points by handing hosts Lebanon a 1-0 defeat. The top two finishers in both of Asia's qualifying groups advance automatically to Qatar 2022 while the teams in third spot will progress to a series of playoffs.

Bert van Marwijk's UAE team next face Syria while fifth-placed Lebanon, who have five points, take on the Koreans. South Korea consolidated their hold on second with Lee Jae-sung giving Paulo Bento's side the lead in the 33rd minute before Son Heung-min converted a penalty 16 minutes from time.

Jeong Woo-yeong put the result beyond doubt six minutes later as the Koreans moved to 14 points, eight clear of the UAE, who had Ali Mabkhout's late penalty to thank for their win over Lebanon. There were major moves in Group B, too, as Japan jumped ahead of Australia into second place with a 1-0 win over hosts Oman after Junya Ito scored for the second game in a row to give Hajime Moriyasu's side the points.

Ito scored from close range nine minutes from time to take the Samurai Blue ahead of Graham Arnold's Australia team, who were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling China in Sharjah. Saudi Arabia lead the group with 16 points after Saleh Al Shehri's looping 31st minute header delivered a 1-0 win over Vietnam in Hanoi.

Herve Renard's Saudi team have 16 points from six games and are four points clear of Japan with the Australians a further point adrift, while Oman remain in fourth on seven points. Wu Lei's penalty earned China a point against the Australians to keep their own faint hopes of a first World Cup appearance since their debut in 2002 alive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
2
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
3
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021