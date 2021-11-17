Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool midfielder Jones to remain sidelined with eye injury

The 20-year-old, who was injured in a collision during training, missed this month's Champions League win against Atletico Madrid https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-champions-liv-atm-report-idUKKBN2HO2ME and Premier League defeat by West Ham United https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/west-ham-end-liverpools-unbeaten-run-with-memorable-win-2021-11-07. "It's a freak injury and very unlucky, but the important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won't be impacted beyond the recovery period," said club doctor Jim Moxon.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones will remain sidelined due to a freak eye injury the midfielder sustained before the international break, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 20-year-old, who was injured in a collision during training, missed this month's Champions League win against Atletico Madrid https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-champions-liv-atm-report-idUKKBN2HO2ME and Premier League defeat by West Ham United https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/west-ham-end-liverpools-unbeaten-run-with-memorable-win-2021-11-07.

"It's a freak injury and very unlucky, but the important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won't be impacted beyond the recovery period," said club doctor Jim Moxon. "However, the nature of the issue means caution is important; we need to allow it time to heal and we can't rush it, therefore it won't be a speedy return."

Liverpool, fourth in the Premier Lague standings with 22 points from 11 games, host fifth-placed Arsenal on Saturday.

