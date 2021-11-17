Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe and Benzema inspire France to 2-0 win against Finland

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe were on target again in a sharp second-half performance as France completed their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 away win against Finland on Tuesday. Finland, who were hoping to secure a playoff spot, ended up third on 11 points, one behind Ukraine who beat Bosnia 2-0 away to take second place.

Updated: 17-11-2021 03:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Finland

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe were on target again in a sharp second-half performance as France completed their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 away win against Finland on Tuesday. The French attack stuttered until Benzema came on as a second-half substitute and Mbappe set him up for the opener.

Mbappe then scored France's second as the world champions, who had already qualified for Qatar 2022 after Saturday's 8-0 demolition of Kazakhstan, finished Group D with 18 points from eight games. Finland, who were hoping to secure a playoff spot, ended up third on 11 points, one behind Ukraine who beat Bosnia 2-0 away to take second place. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

