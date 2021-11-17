Left Menu

Soccer-Netherlands qualify for World Cup with late win over Norway

Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay scored late as the Netherlands qualified for next year's World Cup with a 2-0 home victory over Norway on Tuesday to win Group G.

Reuters | Rotterdam | Updated: 17-11-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 03:14 IST
Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay scored late as the Netherlands qualified for next year's World Cup with a 2-0 home victory over Norway on Tuesday to win Group G. The Dutch return to the finals after missing out on the 2018 tournament in Russia but with little conviction after limping through their last two qualifiers.

They had been eight minutes from securing early qualification on Saturday before giving up two goals to draw in Montenegro but Tuesday’s victory in an empty stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions was enough to win the group. The Netherlands finished with 23 points from 10 games, two more than Turkey, who won 2-1 away to Montenegro to secure a playoff spot. Norway ended third in the group with 18 points. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

