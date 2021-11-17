Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Dwyane Wade says LeBron and revamped Lakers need time

The Los Angeles Lakers' dismal start to the NBA season should come as no surprise and the revamped team need more time to gel, LeBron James' former team mate Dwyane Wade told Reuters.

Los Angeles' bold offseason moves, which included the addition of veterans Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony and the departure of Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma, have resulted in a disappointing 8-7 record that has left the Lakers seventh in the Western Conference.

Olympics-China Olympic men's hockey decision set for Nov. 25

China's participation in the Beijing Olympic men's ice hockey tournament remains uncertain, the head of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Tuesday, with a final decision set for Nov. 25 and Norway waiting in the wings to step in as a replacement. As the host nation, China is guaranteed a spot in every event at the 2022 Games but the IIHF said in September that the men's team could be prevented from playing due to its "insufficient sporting standard".

Tennis-Muguruza wins all-Spanish clash with Badosa at WTA Finals

Garbine Muguruza advanced to the championship match of the WTA Finals with a 6-3 6-3 win over fellow Spaniard Paula Badosa in Guadalajara, Mexico on Tuesday. In their first career meeting, Muguruza's superior firepower put Badosa on the back foot from the outset and she broke the Indian Wells champion for a second time with a forehand winner to take the first set.

Tennis-Medvedev seals last four spot at ATP Finals with win over Zverev

Defending ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev maintained his perfect start to this year's tournament but found it hard going against Alexander Zverev, eventually winning 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(6) in their Red Group clash on Tuesday. Medvedev extended his run of wins in the tournament to seven and is already guaranteed a semi-final place having beaten Polish debutant Hubert Hurkacz in his opening match.

Maple Leafs acquire F Kyle Clifford from Blues

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Kyle Clifford from the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations. Clifford spent the first nine-plus seasons of his NHL career with the Los Angeles Kings before he was dealt to Toronto at the 2020 trade deadline. He then joined St. Louis during free agency on a two-year deal with a $1 million average annual value.

Reports: Fenway Sports Group on verge of buying Penguins

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), owners of the Boston Red Sox, are on the verge of buying the Pittsburgh Penguins, The Wall Street Journal and Sportico reported Tuesday. The Penguins are currently owned by longtime Penguins great and Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux, and Ron Burkle. The FSG board, backed by billionaire John Henry, is set to vote on the purchase Thursday, per the reports.

Olympics-IOC introduces new framework for transgender athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday that no athlete should be excluded from competition on the grounds of a perceived unfair advantage due to their gender as it released a new framework on transgender inclusion. The governing body, however, added that it was not in a position to issue regulations that define eligibility criteria for every sport, leaving it up to federations to determine if an athlete was at a disproportionate advantage.

Sailing-America's Cup compass set for change through continuity

Defender Emirates Team New Zealand and challenger of record INEOS Britannia aim to make the 37th America's Cup less expensive for new teams, more inclusive and greener. Their "protocol", published eight months after Emirates Team New Zealand successfully defended sailing's prized "Auld Mug" in Auckland, lays out the foundations and rules of participation for an event aiming to attract more challengers and fans.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez signs 5-year deal with Tigers

The Detroit Tigers on Tuesday signed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but multiple media reports had the contract worth $77 million.

Motor racing-Mercedes seek review of Verstappen manoeuvre in Brazil

Mercedes have sought a review of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen after new evidence emerged that was unavailable at the time, the Formula One champions said on Tuesday. Red Bull's championship leader Verstappen appeared to force Mercedes' seven times world champion Hamilton off the track as they jostled for the lead at Interlagos last Sunday.

