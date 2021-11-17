Left Menu

Soccer-Argentina draw 0-0 with Brazil in World Cup qualifier

Argentina and Brazil drew a tense and end-to-end match 0-0 on Tuesday, meaning both teams retained their unbeaten record in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

Reuters | San Juan | Updated: 17-11-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 07:14 IST
Soccer-Argentina draw 0-0 with Brazil in World Cup qualifier
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina and Brazil drew a tense and end-to-end match 0-0 on Tuesday, meaning both teams retained their unbeaten record in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Brazil are the only side in the 10-team South American section to guarantee their place in next year's finals and Argentina, who sit in second place six points behind, look certain to join them.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar, and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional playoff. Neither side was able to impose themselves in an entertaining match with Fred’s second half shot for Brazil that clipped the top of the bar the closest either team came to breaking the deadlock.

The goalless draw in San Juan means Argentina are now 27 matches unbeaten, a run stretching back more than two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021