Argentina storms into World Cup 2022 in Qatar after draw against Brazil

Despite a goalless game against the arch-rivals Brazil, Argentina qualified for Qatar 2022 World Cup on Tuesday.

ANI | San Juan | Updated: 17-11-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 09:45 IST
Argentina storms into World Cup 2022 in Qatar after draw against Brazil
Argentina Men's football team (Photo/FIFA World Cup-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Despite a goalless game against the arch-rivals Brazil, Argentina qualified for Qatar 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Argentina went against Brazil in the World Cup 2022 qualifiers clash but the match ended up with a 0-0 draw.

Argentina, who is unbeaten in the last 27 matches, booked their place at the World Cup 2022 after Uruguay and Chile got defeated by Bolivia and Ecuador, respectively. The Lionel Messi led-side has qualified for the World Cup for the 13th time in a row, having failed to qualify only once, for the 1970 finals in Mexico.

Earlier, Brazil had qualified after defeating Colombia 1-0 on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Monday, England also booked their World Cup 2022 spot with a thumping win against San Marino by 10-0. In October this year, Germany became the first team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following the side's thumping win over North Macedonia in UEFA Group J.

The FIFA men's World Cup will see 32 nations compete against each other for the prize. The tournament will take place from November 21 to December 18 next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

