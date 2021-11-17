Left Menu

Soccer-Barry charged by FA over ownership regulation breaches

The FA said Barry, the most capped player in Premier League history with 653 appearances over two decades, allegedly breached its regulations on working with intermediaries. Proceedings had been opened in April against Swindon's owner and chairman Lee Power, First Touch Pro Management and its company director, Michael Standing - Barry's former agent.

17-11-2021
Former England and Premier League player Gareth Barry has been charged by the country's Football Association (FA) for allegedly breaching its rules in relation to the "ownership and/or funding" of fourth-tier League Two side Swindon Town. The FA said Barry, the most capped player in Premier League history with 653 appearances over two decades, allegedly breached its regulations on working with intermediaries.

Proceedings had been opened in April against Swindon's owner and chairman Lee Power, First Touch Pro Management and its company director, Michael Standing - Barry's former agent. Power alleged in court last year that Barry agreed to invest 800,000 pounds ($1.07 million) in Swindon in 2013 through Standing and would be entitled to 50% of profits from any increase in the club's value.

The FA forbids agents from owning clubs to avoid any conflicts of interest. The BBC said Barry, 40, had denied the claim. "Swindon Town FC, Lee Power, First Touch Pro Management, Michael Standing and Gareth Barry all have until Wednesday 1 December 2021 to provide responses to their respective charges," the FA said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2021/nov/16/gareth-barry-charged-161121.

Barry, who made 53 appearances for England, played club football for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Bromwich Albion before retiring last year. ($1 = 0.7455 pounds)

