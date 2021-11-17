Left Menu

I'll be ready if I have to: Cummins on potential captaincy role during Ashes

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 17-11-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 11:24 IST
I'll be ready if I have to: Cummins on potential captaincy role during Ashes
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday said he's ready to juggle his pace workload alongside captaincy if regular Test skipper Tim Paine isn't fit for the start of the Ashes series.

Australia has named a 15-man squad for the opening two Ashes Tests, with skipper Paine, who had gone under the knife to fix a bulging disc in his neck in September, included despite an injury cloud.

''Hopefully, Tim will be fine, he's nearing 100 percent... but I'll be ready if I have to, but I doubt that,'' Cummins was quoted as saying by Channel Nine.

The pacer added he could always seek the counsel of experienced players in the side, like former skipper Steve Smith and David Warner, if he found the role tough. ''If I was in the role and I found it tough, at times, there are ten other guys I'd lean on out in the middle.

''You've got people like Smithy and Davey Warner who are incredibly experienced, all the bowlers are experienced and look after themselves pretty well so I'd have no issues handballing it over to other people to help out.'' The 28-year-old hasn't played a first-class match since February. He also skipped the limited-overs tours of West Indies and Bangladesh and the second leg of the IPL before featuring in all of Australia's T20 World Cup games. But Cummins is confident he will be ready for the red-ball series.

''With no games, it gave me the chance to focus on a few different things, so my body feels as good as it has in a couple of years,'' Cummins said.

''There's no niggles, I feel fresh and I always love going into a series giving myself the best chance to turn up and, if I have to bowl 50 overs in a Test, I can.'' Ahead of the series opener, Australia will play one three-day intra-squad match, starting December 1.

Cummins will share pace duties with fellow speedsters Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who were all part of the Australian side that won its maiden T20 World Cup on Sunday.

''The benefit of the short spells is that we're fresh. I always feel like it's better to be underdone than overdone coming into a big Test series,'' he said.

''We've got access to quite a few center wickets. We'll have three, four, five center wickets where we try and have relatively big days, bowl a couple of spells on those days, and then we'll be ready to go.'' The first Test takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 8, followed by the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval from December 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021