Left Menu

Soccer-Dutch deserve to go to World Cup insists skipper Van Dijk

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk says his country’s World Cup qualification was deserved despite an anxious last two qualifying matches before eventually booking their place at next year’s tournament in Qatar.

Reuters | Rotterdam | Updated: 17-11-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 11:42 IST
Soccer-Dutch deserve to go to World Cup insists skipper Van Dijk
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk says his country’s World Cup qualification was deserved despite an anxious last two qualifying matches before eventually booking their place at next year’s tournament in Qatar. The Dutch, who missed out on the 2018 finals in Russia, ensured top place in Group G with a 2-0 win over Norway in Rotterdam on Tuesday to finish ahead of Turkey.

But they had let slip a chance in Montenegro at the weekend to earn early qualification and were anxious as they faced Norway, who needed victory to usurp them in the standings. It was not until the last six minutes that the Dutch made sure with goals from Steve Bergwijn and Memphis Depay.

“It was deserved. I don't think we gave anything away, nothing at all,” insisted Van Dijk. “After Saturday, we were asked to respond and we did an excellent job. There is still a lot of room for improvement, but it was all about the result.”

Van Dijk said he had embraced the tension of the occasion, made more eerie by the fact no spectators were allowed into De Kuip because of new COVID-19 restrictions. “These are the games you want to play, there was a lot of pressure. I can't speak for everyone, but I was really looking forward to it.

“Of course, you don't really want to be in a situation like that, but it was the way it was and I think we showed real character. It was not easy to switch on again after Montenegro, but we did it,” he added. Van Dijk missed the European Championship in mid-year because of a serious knee injury sustained early last season with Liverpool, making World Cup qualification all the sweeter.

"I can't wait to lead this group of guys and create something beautiful. It's still a long way to the World Cup, but we deserved to qualify." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021