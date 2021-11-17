Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, T20Is: Jamieson to skip series and focus on upcoming Tests

After New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has also decided to skip the three T20 internationals against India, as he will be focusing on the upcoming Test series.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-11-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 11:48 IST
New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

After New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has also decided to skip the three T20 internationals against India, as he will be focusing on the upcoming Test series. India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday in Jaipur. This is the first assignment in charge for head coach Dravid and full-time T20I skipper Rohit.

"We decided through talking with Kane and Kyle that they won't play in this T20 series. They're both going to get ready for the Test matches and I think you'll find there will be other guys involved in the Test matches that won't play the entire series either," said coach Gary Stead during a virtual press conference. "It's a bit of a balancing act at the moment and with three T20 games in five days plus travel to three different cities it's a very, very busy time," he added.

Stead further said that former cricketer James Pamment has been appointed as the fourth coach for the upcoming series. "We have got Jimmy (James) as the fourth coach to help us out in the series. He was with Mumbai Indians and he has got a lot of experience of working with Indian guys. He can be of huge help, at least during the initial stage when we have two squads training at the same time," said coach Gary Stead.

In the absence of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee will be leading the Kiwis as a stand-in skipper for the T20I series against India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

