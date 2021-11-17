Left Menu

Srikanth, Dhruv-Sikki enter second round of Indonesia Masters

PTI | Bali | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:30 IST
Srikanth, Dhruv-Sikki enter second round of Indonesia Masters
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

India ace Kidambi Srikanth staved off a stiff challenge from France's Christo Popov to progress to the men's singles second round at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Former world no 1 Srikanth, who had claimed the Indonesia Open Super Series premier in 2017 at Jakarta, saw off world no 71 Christo 21-18 15-21 21-16 in his opening match that lasted an hour and 15 minutes.

The Indian, currently ranked 15th, is likely to face Indonesia's sixth seed Jonatan Christie next.

In mixed doubles, the pairing of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy notched up a stunning 21-11 22-20 win over second seeds and world no 5 Indonesian duos of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti to also advance to the second round.

However, it was curtains for former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap after he went down 10-21 19-21 to Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.

Two-time Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen had reached the second round on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021